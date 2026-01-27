NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
27.01.2026 23:00:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 Right Now
Investors don't need to take chances with their savings to build wealth in the stock market. All you need to do is buy strong businesses, preferably those that lead their industry, and still offer attractive growth prospects.Two stocks I would consider buying with $2,000 are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). These companies serve billions of people with their products every day. This drives substantial profits, which they can invest in artificial intelligence (AI) to improve their services and widen their competitive moat over the long term.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!