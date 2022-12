The Best Stocks to Invest $20,000 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you have $20,000 to invest in the stock market right now , you're likely searching for durable businesses with a strong track record of growth that can generate consistent returns in a wide variety of markets. While no investment is a guaranteed winner, stocks that have an established history of enriching investors throughout the highs and lows of the market are still abundant. Let's take a look at two that you may want to consider putting at least part of that $20,000 toward before year's end. Continue reading