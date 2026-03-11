NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
11.03.2026 19:46:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $3,000 in Right Now
Is your portfolio ready for a reset? Maybe you need to reload after the recent market shakeup shook you out of a few positions? Whatever the reason, there are always at least some stocks worth buying. If you have $3,000 available to invest that isn't needed to pay down short-term debt or pay off monthly bills, and you need help with your search, you might want to consider these three prospects right now.Yes, Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) share price is down nearly 14% from its early February peak. Falling short of its fourth-quarter revenue estimates didn't help, but the crux of this weakness is rooted in the company's plans to shell out some serious cash on artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company expects capital expenditures to roll in between $175 billion and $185 billion in 2026, essentially doubling last year's capex investments. For perspective, the company reported revenue of just over $400 billion last year, $132 billion of which was turned into net income.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!