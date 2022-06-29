|
29.06.2022 17:23:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now
It's nearly impossible to come up with a "best stock to invest in" list that everyone will agree on. That's partly because the stock market brings together people with different goals, investing styles, and income levels. However, beating the market is a pretty good goal.Let's look at two stocks worth investing $5,000 in right now for investors who want to score market-beating returns in the long run: AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!