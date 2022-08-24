|
The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now
It may seem counterintuitive, but now is a great time to buy stocks. True, equity markets are down, and economic problems persist. However, history affirms that bull markets always follow downturns, and the current economic challenges won't last forever. That's why it's worth buying stocks while they are still down. No list of great companies to invest in will satisfy everyone, but Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are stocks worth watching. They are both leaders in their industries, boast solid growth avenues and strong moats, and have underperformed the market this year. If you have $5,000 to spare that isn't earmarked for emergencies, these two stocks would be a great addition to your portfolio.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
