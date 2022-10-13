|
13.10.2022 11:52:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now
What's the smartest thing to do with $5,000? At the top of the list for most people will be building an emergency nest egg and paying down debt. But if you've already checked off those boxes, consider buying the stocks of exceptional companies that are poised to deliver solid long-term gains.Different investors will have different opinions about which are the best stocks to invest $5,000 in right now. Here's why I think that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) are the top picks.Thanks to its 20-for-1 stock split conducted in July, you can buy a lot more shares of Alphabet with less money than you could've in the past. And now is a great time to buy this tech stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!