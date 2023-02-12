|
12.02.2023 11:50:00
The Best Stocks To Invest $5,000 in Right Now
Many investors kept their powder dry throughout much of 2022. You can't blame anyone for building up their cash stockpiles amid significant market volatility. However, at least some of that cash could be coming off the sidelines now, with the stock market trending in a positive direction so far this year.Where should investors put their cash to use? There are plenty of good opportunities. Here are my picks for the best stocks to invest $5,000 in right now.When Bill Miller says a stock is a great pick, it pays to listen. And that's exactly what the famous investor said about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in January. Specifically, Miller called Amazon "one of the easiest names in the market right now." I agree.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!