The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

We're only a few months into 2023, but it's fair to say that the market continues to keep investors on their toes. With days of fresh highs followed by dips back downward, the ongoing volatility may be keeping some investors on the sidelines. However, for long-term investors with a minimum buy-and-hold horizon of three to five years, this could present a golden opportunity that is just too great to pass up. By investing in quality companies now even as the broader market continues to encounter choppy waters, you can benefit from the best market days while riding out the tough days and seeing them as opportunities to invest in wonderful businesses on sale. If you have $5,000 to invest in stocks right now, here are two companies to consider putting at least part of that amount toward in the current market. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) isn't delivering the mouth-watering returns that it did in the earlier days of the pandemic, but the current market apathy toward growth stocks, along with the fact that this is a company in a more mature stage of its growth story, provides some helpful context for its performance in the current environment.Continue reading