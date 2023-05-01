|
01.05.2023 11:50:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now
A recession is coming. At least, that's what the Federal Reserve and many economists think. If they're right, many investors might be inclined to hunker down rather than buy stocks.I don't blame anyone for being apprehensive about the stock market. At the same time, though, I think there are some stocks that are good bets regardless of what happens with the economy. Here are my picks for the best stocks to invest $5,000 in right now.If an economic downturn is indeed on the way, investing in recession-proof stocks and industries is a smart strategy. Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP) (NYSE: BIPC) looks like a great choice, in my view.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!