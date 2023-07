Some investors might be tempted to chase momentum and buy the highest-flying stocks around. Others could be worried about the stock market's nosebleed valuation and avoid stocks altogether. I think there's a middle-of-the-road strategy that's better than either of those approaches.Instead of chasing unsustainable momentum, find stocks that are poised to deliver exceptional long-term gains. And rather than staying away from the market because of valuation, find stocks that are bargains. With those two goals in mind, here are my picks for the best stocks to invest $5,000 in right now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel