03.09.2023 12:35:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now
If you're thinking about investing a significant sum of money in the stock market -- say, on the order of $5,000 or more -- consider buying equal amounts of the following stocks. These exceptional companies have proven track records of generating strong returns for their investors. Better still, they're well positioned to deliver more wealth-building gains to their shareholders in the coming years.Some things never go out of style. Quality merchandise and low prices have been the keys to Costco Wholesale's (NASDAQ: COST) success for decades. That formula should continue to resonate with consumers, especially as inflation drives people to be more cost-conscious.Costco further entices people to shop at its well-stocked warehouses by altering its selection of items for sale. This creates a treasure hunt-style shopping experience, which helps to drive repeat traffic to its stores.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
