Some stocks that are great picks today won't be all that great a few years from now . Others that aren't great choices now might be at some point in the future. Valuations can change. So can a company's underlying business prospects. But investors looking for opportunities in the present can't afford to spend much time on those kinds of stocks. Instead, they need to evaluate stocks that have a lot to offer today, and are tied to resilient businesses that should remain strong for a long time to come. The good news is such candidates exist. Here are the best stocks to invest $5,000 in right now , in my view.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has skyrocketed by close to 50% so far this year. And the outlook for the e-commerce and cloud services giant continues to look better and better.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel