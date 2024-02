Where should you invest your hard-earned money? That's probably the hardest question any investor faces. Different individuals arrive at different conclusions, of course.I think, though, that three stocks especially stand out right now as excellent choices. Here are my picks for the best stocks to invest $5,000 in right now .Two technologies hold the potential to transform our world over the next few decades -- artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a leader in both of them.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel