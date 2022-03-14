The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you have $50,000 sitting in your savings account, your nest egg has very likely been losing value to inflation -- which recently hit a 40-year high -- as the supply chain challenges and the Russian-Ukrainian war dragged on.A common way to overcome inflation is to invest in stocks, but rising interest rates -- which are ironically used to tame inflation -- have been rattling the markets and punishing the frothier growth stocks.Investors might feel like they're stuck between a rock and hard place, but there are still plenty of lucrative buying opportunities in this difficult market to help get you an inflation-beating return. Let's examine three stocks I personally own, and which I'd be willing to put another $50,000 in today: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).Continue reading