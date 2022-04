The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When investing large sums of money -- say, $50,000 -- you want to get things right. You want to balance risk with return. You want to invest in companies that are run well and have a compelling business model for the future.I'll cover three growth stocks that I think are great investments today and should outperform the broader market over the next five years: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading