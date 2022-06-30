|
30.06.2022 15:26:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now
If you have $50,000 -- or more -- sitting around in a savings or checking account, you are losing purchasing power to high inflation. Consumer prices are growing at 8.6% year over year right now, much faster than any interest rate you can get in a bank account. Unless you need this cash within a couple of years, you should be invested in stocks in order to best combat inflationary pressures on your spending power. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) and InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) are two stocks to buy with $50,000 right now. Here's why. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!