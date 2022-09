The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Building an excellent stock portfolio is a lot like making a fantastic meal. It requires the right recipe, exceptional ingredients, and the time and patience to bring it all together. When building a large portfolio, investors should aim for 25 or more stocks. And while there are quite a few companies out there that would help bolster and diversify any good stock portfolio, not all picks are created equal. If I only had three stocks to choose from and $50,000 to invest, the following would be my top three stocks to buy: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). The first two are growth plays and Chevron adds value to the portfolio. With that said, here's a closer look at why these three stocks are great picks.Continue reading