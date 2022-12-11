The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors should always remain aware of their risk tolerance, which becomes increasingly important as your position sizes grow and the stakes become larger. You might invest $500 differently than, say, $50,000.But you don't have to completely ignore the investment strategy that got you to that point; you can invest to grow your wealth while minimizing the risk of severe volatility. Finding the highest quality stocks should be your goal, and here are some great stocks to consider, especially for those with large position sizes.Technology conglomerate Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) dominates the internet; its Google search engine conducts 92% of the world's internet searches, a fantastic stat because it shows that no company on earth has been able to set up a notable competitor in any market. It's about as close to a monopoly as you can get. Additionally, its video platform YouTube has become one of the world's largest media sources; it's the world's second-most-visited website, just behind Google.Continue reading