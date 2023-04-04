The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Imagine this scenario: You open your mailbox and find a check for $50,000. There's only one catch: You have to invest it in three technology stocks.It may not be all that realistic a scenario -- and not in keeping with The Fool's suggestion to buy 25 or more stocks -- but it's fun to ponder. So, let's take the thought experiment one step further. If I was building a hypothetical $50,000 portfolio of only three tech stocks, here's how I would do it.Continue reading