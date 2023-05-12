The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Picture this scenario: $50,000 falls into your lap. There's only one caveat: You must invest it in three tech stocks -- and you must do it today. Strictly speaking, this wouldn't be in keeping with The Fool's guidance to own 25 or more stocks. However, since this is only a thought experiment, let's not end the fun quite yet.Here is how I would build a hypothetical $50,000 portfolio today.Continue reading