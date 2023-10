The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

Building an investment portfolio is like planning a vacation: You want to find the right balance between the places you know and some exciting surprises. And when it comes to an investing destination with plenty of variety, the tech sector has it all: e-commerce titans, AI-powered juggernauts, and software behemoths. All in all, there's more than enough diversity in this sector to keep things interesting.So, let's say you were creating a hypothetical $50,000 portfolio comprised solely of tech stocks. Here's how I would balance it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel