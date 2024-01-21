|
21.01.2024 12:10:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now
To bake a pie, you need certain ingredients, including a filling, a crust, sugar, and spices. Using a recipe and some kitchen know-how, anyone can turn apple, flour, sugar, and cinnamon into something different: an apple pie. Investing works the same way. Any great portfolio contains certain essential ingredients, which, when combined, make the portfolio more than just the sum of its parts. They complement each other, turning individual stocks into a diversified portfolio that can build wealth for a lifetime.With that in mind, let's imagine how to construct a hypothetical $50,000 portfolio using just three stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!