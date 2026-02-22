NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
22.02.2026 21:30:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now
The equity market is in record territory, as measured by the S&P 500 index. Investors looking to put a relatively large sum of money to work might not think now is a good time. But that's a flawed view. Here are the best companies to invest $50,000 in right now. Hint: They're both dominant artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!