NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
25.02.2026 02:00:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now
Let's face it. Investing $50,000 is much more daunting than investing $1,000. For some people, the latter figure is a somewhat disposable amount of money that can be risked. The former number, however, is often someone's entire life savings, and must be protected as much as it's grown.With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of three resilient stocks to buy right now if you're looking for a reasonably safe shot at turning $50,000 into much, much more.It's been tough to be a Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) shareholder of late. The e-commerce solutions provider's stock is down more than 20% just since the end of last year, with most of that sell-off stemming from the fourth-quarter earnings miss reported earlier this month.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!