The Best Styles of Kids Prescription Sports Glasses in 2020 By Phillips Safety Research

MIDDLESEX, N.J., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As parents of caretakers of children, we must ensure that our kids pursue their passions and stay active. Often, this involves taking our kids to the field, court, or diamond so that they can play their favorite sport. Sports can make our kids happier, healthier, and can teach them important soft skills—like leadership and teamwork skills.

When taking our children to their favorite sport, however, it is important to make sure that they can see clearly. Perfect sight certainly isn't a prerequisite. But having said this, if your kids can't see when they are in the middle of the action, there is a real risk that they not only perform poorly, but that they injure themselves or others.

This is why prescription sports glasses can be a wonderful investment for your children. But you may be asking yourself one important question:

"What are the best styles of kids prescription sports glasses?"

While it is difficult to define the word "best," there are several pairs of kids prescription sports glasses that we'd recommend. They are made of the highest quality and can provide your children with all the eye protection they need when they are playing their favorite sport. Along with this, these kids prescription sports glasses are stylish. You are sure to find a pair that reflects your child's personal style or that matches the colors on his or her team.

The Best Styles of Kids Prescription Sports Glasses

In sum, we recommend that you check out the kids prescription sports glasses below. They will go a long way in protecting your children on the field.

Rec Specs

To start with this list, we would like to mention eyewear from Rec Specs. Rec Specs is a renowned manufacturer of eyewear today. Rec Specs eyewear is functional, durable, and stylish. Essentially, the company is committed to creating eyewear that can protect all wearers, including children, when out on the diamond, field, or court.

As just one example, a great pair of Rec Specs prescription sports glasses is the Rec Specs Maxx 31 glasses. According to the company, this is the first protective sports eyewear to receive the American Osteopathic Association ("AOA") seal of acceptance. In this pair of glasses, your child is able to take advantage of a bridge that contains soft inside padding. This means that these glasses are optimized for both comfort and fit. Along with this, the Maxx 31 model has a patented rim assembly that allows for a wide range of prescription power. You and your child won't need to worry about whether their specific prescription will work with this model. Potential frame colors include shiny black, plated silver, and crimson/black.

Along with the Maxx 31 model, another great pair of Rec Specs prescription sports glasses for kids is the Rec Specs Maxx 30 glasses. This model meets or exceeds ASTM F803 impact resistance for several sports, which should give you and your child the confidence that they are sufficiently protected. This model contains unisex shape sizing and an adjustable strap so that the glasses can be extremely secure on your child's face.

While these are two models, Rec Specs eyewear is great for kids who are active. We recommend that you check them out.

Bolle

From Rec Specs, another great manufacturer of kids prescription sports glasses is Bolle. Founded in 1888 in France, Bolle is another instantly recognizable eyewear brand. By purchasing a pair of Bolle eyewear, you are signing up for an experience of the highest quality. Not only will you be able to see more clearly, but your eyewear will make a statement—wherever you are.

Bolle creates eyewear for virtually everyone, but its kids prescription sports glasses are especially compelling. These glasses are not only sleek and stylish, but they can help your children see more clearly when they are playing their favorite sport.

In terms of specific models, we recommend that you check out the Bolle Sport Coverage Prescription Safety Glasses. This model offers multi-certified protection and maximum comfort for all types of athletes. Like some of the Rec Specs models, this model is extremely durable. It is Z87+ safety approved, EN166 safety approved, and ASTM F803 safety approved. Even if you aren't entirely familiar with these safety standards, the bottom line is that they have been proven to withstand serious pressure and stress. In the worst-case scenario of your child being struck by a ball or another player, this model will likely be able to withstand the pressure.

Its durability aside, this model contains an innovative click and twist system. This ensures that these glasses are fit and secure on your child's face. You can find this model in frame colors like black/turquoise, black/red, and black/blue. This is just one model, but the fact remains that Bolle creates some terrific eyewear that can serve your child well when they are playing their favorite sport.

Wiley X

You should also consider kids prescription sports glasses made by Wiley X. The company, which was founded in 1986, initially focused on developing eyewear for military and law enforcement applications. Wiley X has expanded beyond this initial mission and has created high-quality eyewear for all types of customers.

As for kids prescription sports glasses, the durability of Wiley X brands certainly stands out. For instance, we encourage you to take a look at the Wiley X Flash model. This particular model meets the rigorous ASTM F803 sports safety standard. Once again, this provides some tangible peace of mind and helps you (and your child) focus on the game rather than their prescription eyewear. The Wiley X Flash model is also designed for extreme comfort. It includes a soft rubber nose bridge and temple bridges. An adjustable elastic goggle strap and the ability to convert these glasses from a spectacle to a goggle is an added bonus. You can find this model in frame colors like rock candy pink and flash graphite/black.

Beyond the Wiley X Flash, there is also the Wiley X Youth Force Leap model. This model contains lenses that meet ANSI Z87.1 standards. While meeting these standards is always a great sign, this model goes one step further and includes frames that are built with Durable Triloid and flexible spring hinges. Both of these features make this model more resilient to rough wear and tear. If your child plays a more physical sport, for instance, he or she can be confident that these glasses will withstand some punishment.

Leader

Finally, we recommend that you consider Leader eyewear for your next pair of kids prescription sports glasses. Leader is another outstanding brand that manufactures and sells durable and stylish eyewear. These glasses can withstand significant pressure and are designed to provide as much protection as possible to your eyes.

One terrific model of Leader kids prescription sports glasses is the Leader Jam'n Children's Sports Goggle. This model is unlike many of the other listed models above since it is specifically a goggle. That said, this model is an outstanding choice for children who are interested in sports like basketball and all racquet sports (like racquetball, paddleball, tennis, and squash). This model has a unique six-base design that makes it appear like it is an eight-base wrap-around sports goggle. It maximizes airflow to minimize fogging and has a cool, comfortable style.

Also, this model includes features like padded temples for improved grip, an adjustable velcro retention strap for a secure fit, and a soft case with a microfiber cleaning cloth. You can find it in frame colors like black, navy blue, red, or silver.

Besides the Leader Jam'n Children's Sports Goggle, we also recommend you look at Leader ProX Rx Sport Goggles. These goggles, like the prior model, are a good option if your child likes playing racquet sports or basketball. The frame color for this model includes shiny navy, shiny red, matte black, matte graphite, and more. Ultimately, there is no need to worry about whether your child's prescription will work with this model. It is specifically designed to allow for many prescriptions, which can let your child see extremely clearly when it matters most.

Some Excellent Choices

Whether you are shopping for your child's first pair of prescription sports glasses or their next pair of prescription sports glasses, you will certainly be on the right track if you select any of the brands above. All of these brands are focused on creating high-quality, durable, and stylish glasses for your children.

They will protect your child's eyes, regardless of whether they are playing a contact or non-contact sport. These models will also help your child see as clearly as possible. They'll be able to avoid blurry or unclear vision and zone in on what is happening in front of them. And last (but certainly not least), these glasses can make a statement. They come in a wide range of styles and designs so that your child can show off his or her personality when playing their sport.

In sum, we encourage you to check out the brands and models above. You will certainly be satisfied.

