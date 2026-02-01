NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
01.02.2026 15:53:00
The Best Tech ETF to Invest $2,000 in Right Now
In the past two decades, the tech sector has expanded to include dozens of industries. Instead of investing in many different companies to gain exposure to these industries, a more efficient approach is to invest in a tech exchange-traded fund (ETF).A good tech ETF can be a one-stop shop for investors looking for tech companies without the hassle of picking the "right" winners. With $2,000 available to invest, I'd consider investing in the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ: QQQM). It checks a lot of the boxes investors should look for, with a built-in hedge.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!