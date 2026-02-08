NOW Aktie
The Best Tech Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), there are a lot of great tech stocks in the market today. Tech stocks are my favorite segment because these companies are bringing about monumental changes in how we live and work every day.Today, many of those changes are coming from AI, as we are finding new ways to be more efficient. AI is growing as a tool for automating workflows, managing supply chains, providing customer service, predicting future events, and detecting fraud. Fortune Business Insights projects the AI market to grow from $375.9 billion this year to $2.48 trillion by 2034, for a compound annual growth rate of 26.6%. There are many ways to invest, but if you have just $1,000, you could do much worse than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM). I think TSMC, as it's better known, is the closest thing you'll get to a surefire winner in the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
