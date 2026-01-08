NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
08.01.2026 16:22:00
The Best Technology ETF to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
It's no secret that technology companies have been the primary driver of the stock market's excellent returns over the past decade or so. And not only has tech led the market higher, but the massive surge in artificial intelligence (AI) investment is accelerating as we head into 2026, so there's reason to believe that tech could still be a great place to invest.However, choosing individual technology stocks to buy isn't the best move for everyone, and there are hundreds of excellent exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, that you can use to get technology exposure.With that in mind, if I were to invest $1,000 in a technology ETF right now, it wouldn't be in a specialized ETF, like one that focuses on AI or robotics, but I would choose a tech index fund with broad exposure. I'm a big fan of Vanguard ETFs, and there are some that offer excellent technology exposure at a minimal expense. However, the most obvious choice might not be the best approach.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!