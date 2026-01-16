NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
16.01.2026 22:30:00
The Best Vanguard ETF to Invest $1,000 In Right Now
A prominent 2025 investment theme was the renaissance of international stocks, which pushed the MSCI ACWI ex USA IMI Index 34.2% higher. That resurgence prompted investors to reassess scores of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that provide exposure to international stocks, primarily the large-cap variety.Not to be overlooked are ex-U.S. small-cap stocks, which are easily accessible through funds such as the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT: VSS). Last year, this international ETF returned nearly 30%, obliterating the performances of the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 indexes.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
