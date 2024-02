The Best Vanguard ETFs to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

Investing can be hard. There are thousands of investment products -- and not all of them are very good. However, one asset class worth considering is exchange-traded funds (ETFs). For many investors, ETFs are a smart choice thanks to their diverse stock holdings, solid performance, and low fees.Here, I'll break down a hypothetical $50,000 portfolio split equally among five different ETFs offered by Vanguard. Let's get started. First up is the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT). With a 10-year total return of 531% and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%, it's hard to find a Vanguard ETF with a better performance history. The fund's top holdings are Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Broadcom, and Adobe.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel