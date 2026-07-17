Walking Aktie
WKN DE: A0QZ4B / ISIN: US9320361069
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17.07.2026 16:00:30
The best walking sandals for women: 10 comfy and supportive styles for summer
Our writer trekked more than 50 miles to find stylish pairs that can go the distance, whether you’re hiking, sightseeing or commuting• The best hiking boots for women – testedWhether you’re planning countryside rambles, hilly walks, or just want practical, cool footwear for your next holiday, walking sandals will be your new hot-weather-adventure best friends.The best walking sandals should offer the grip and support of a hiking shoe but without the bulk or heat, and cope just as well with rural trails as they do with pavements. With so many options available, from sporty trail designs to more polished, wear-anywhere styles, it’s worth knowing what to look for before you buy.Best walking sandals overall: Vivobarefoot Tracker OraBest budget walking sandals:Jack Wolfskin Ridge Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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