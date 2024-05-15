|
15.05.2024 11:59:00
The Best Warren Buffett Stock to Buy With $100 Right Now
Thanks to his remarkable track record leading Berkshire Hathaway over the decades, Warren Buffett has become a legend in the financial world. It's no wonder that individual investors pay close attention to his moves to find potential ideas for their own portfolios.The conglomerate's massive $367 billion equity portfolio now includes stakes in dozens of businesses. But I think one holding of the Oracle of Omaha in particular should be on your radar right now: American Express (NYSE: AXP).Many people believe we are in uncertain economic times. Interest rates are high. Inflation, while much lower than its recent peaks, appears stuck at levels above the Federal Reserve's target range of 2%. And there are a lot of questions about whether the U.S. will enter a recession sometime soon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
