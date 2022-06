The Best Warren Buffett Stock to Buy With $300 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett is known for being one of the best investors of all time. If you have $300 you won't need for necessities in the next few years, it would not be a bad idea to buy a stock that the legendary investor owns. My favorite stock among Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio holdings is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Recently, the e-commerce retailer's stock has taken a beating because of concerns about online sales retreating as economies reopen. Still, the company has other profitable business segments that could carry the load while consumer shopping behavior recalibrates. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading