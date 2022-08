The Best Warren Buffett Stock to Buy With $300 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's common to see the blind leading the blind when it comes to stocks, and a lot of stock "advice" should be taken with a grain of salt. But when Warren Buffett talks -- whether literally or through his stock moves -- it'll at least do you some good to listen. If I have $300 to invest right now , I'm looking no further than Cupertino, California. There's a reason Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) has over 40% of its portfolio of publicly traded stocks there.With over $2 trillion in market cap, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the most valuable company in the U.S. (it was the first U.S. company to cross $3 trillion). And it didn't get there by luck. For decades, Apple has been one of the top players in the technology space, and there's no reason to believe that'll change any time soon. Great management, second-to-none brand loyalty, and innovation at the forefront -- it's hard to lose with that recipe.Like many stocks, 2022 hasn't been the kindest to Apple, with the stock down close to 6% year to date (as of August 12), even after rallying more than 30% since its June lows. Still, Apple has proven to produce long-term returns that not many companies have been able to replicate.