The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is a great place to look for investing inspiration. However, investors shouldn't necessarily mimic Warren Buffett's investing moves.For one thing, Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company and has specific corporate goals that aren't the same as an individual investor's. For that reason and others, it sells stocks when necessary. You might buy a Buffett stock today and find out that Buffett and his team closed out their position when Berkshire Hathaway reports its earnings.But some of these top stocks have been in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio for years or even decades and could add tremendous value to just about any individual investor's holdings. Consider Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Visa (NYSE: V) stock. If you have $1,000 to buy stocks after paying off debt and saving for an emergency fund, each of these could add something different and important to a well-rounded portfolio.