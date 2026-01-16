NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
16.01.2026 02:13:00
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Warren Buffett is no longer the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. However, new CEO Greg Abel is unlikely to sell all of Buffett's stocks, as the portfolio is filled with great businesses. Three you might want to consider today are longtime Buffett holdings: Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), as well as relative newcomer Pool Corp. (NASDAQ: POOL). Here's a look at each one.A $1,000 investment will buy you roughly six shares of Chevron and its 4.2% dividend yield. Notably, the average energy stock is yielding 3.3% and the S&P 500 index is yielding a tiny 1.1%. Chevron has an impressive dividend track record, with over three decades worth of annual dividend increases behind it despite the volatile nature of the energy sector.Chevron has proven it can survive industry swings while continuing to reward investors well for sticking with the company. Its integrated business model is a key factor, since it has exposure to the entire energy value chain. That helps to soften the impact of energy price volatility, since different segments of the industry perform in different ways through the cycle. Additionally, Chevron has a very strong balance sheet. This allows it to take on leverage during oil downturns to support its business and dividend until oil prices recover, as they always have historically.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issued
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issued
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,30
|0,82%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.