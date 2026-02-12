NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
12.02.2026 13:00:00
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Warren Buffett is no longer the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, but until the market hears otherwise, the equity portfolio is still composed of components bought under his careful watch. His knack for stock picking, which led to massive market-crushing gains during his tenure, has earned him a loyal fan base of eager followers.If you have $1,000 to invest and you're looking for stock inspiration from the Oracle of Omaha, I recommend American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).
