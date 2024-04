The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

Warren Buffett doesn't care about the share price of the stocks he buys. Don't get me wrong: The legendary investor definitely considers the valuations of any stock he purchases for Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. But a stock with a high share price can have a low valuation -- and vice versa.However, many investors care about share prices because they have a modest amount of money to use in buying stocks. Can they find great picks from the stocks Buffett owns? Absolutely. Here are the best Buffett stocks to buy with $100 right now .Buffett wrote in his latest letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders he expected to own five Japanese stocks "indefinitely." Those stocks are Mitsubishi (OTC: MSBHF), Mitsui (OTC: MITSF), Marubeni (OTC: MARUF), Itochu (OTC: ITOCF) (OTC: ITOCY), and Sumitomo (OTC: SSUM.F) (OTC: SSUM.Y). Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel