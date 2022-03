The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett's jaw-dropping success in creating long-term wealth has been the talk of Wall Street for several years now . The legendary investor is famous for picking fundamentally strong stocks that are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. However, since growth stocks ruled the market in the last decade, Buffett's investment style seemed to be largely overshadowed. But things have been changing rapidly in the past few months. With the rising volatility in the U.S. equity market related to higher-than-expected inflation and escalating geopolitical tensions, many retail investors are now keen to follow this Oracle of Omaha's investing footsteps.For those investors who are on a limited budget and wish to piggyback on the smart investing tactics of Warren Buffett and his investment team, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) can be attractive picks. While beverage giant Coca-Cola has been a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) favorite since 1988, Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings is a recent addition to the portfolio and received a $1 billion investment from the asset management company in the fourth quarter (ended Dec. 31, 2021). Despite the dramatic difference in the tenure of these stocks in Buffett's portfolio, they could prove to be attractive bets in 2022 and beyond. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading