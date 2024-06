The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

Warren Buffett's investment decisions in recent quarters have garnered little positive excitement. His team at Berkshire Hathaway sold more stock than it has bought in the first quarter of 2024, and the growing pile of cash could leave investors wondering whether they should purchase stocks at all.Indeed, a significant cash position may be a wise move in times like this. But if one wants to put $3,000 of their money or some other figure into stocks Warren Buffett owns, one might want to consider the following two stocks.One Berkshire holding that should attract increasing attention is Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU). The NuBank parent provides digital banking in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, and despite serving only three markets, it is the world's largest digital bank outside of Asia.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel