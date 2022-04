The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stock has soared more than 2,664,000% since Warren Buffett assumed control of the company in 1965, a performance that has pushed the price of a single Class A share to roughly $500,000. If you had a $300 stake in the company prior to the Oracle of Omaha buying the business and held onto your shares, they would now be worth roughly $8 million. Today, the investment conglomerate has a market capitalization of roughly $744 billion and ranks as the world's seventh-largest company. The explosive share price gains it's recorded in past decades are generally more difficult to deliver these days, but the company has been devoting more of its portfolio to growth-oriented stocks that are capable of moving the needle in a big way. If you are hoping to follow Buffett's lead, consider two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to deliver market-crushing returns. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading