17.03.2023 10:07:00
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett's strategy of buying quality companies and holding them for the long run has paid rich returns over the years, which is evident from the fantastic returns delivered by the Class A shares of Berkshire over the past decade.Buffett's investment strategy has seen shares of Berkshire Hathaway nearly triple over the past decade with gains of 198%, outpacing the S&P 500's appreciation of 148%. Not surprisingly given his solid track record, Buffett's holdings are closely tracked by investors and analysts.So if you're new to investing and have capital of $300, or if you have surplus cash on you after paying off high-interest debt, meeting expenses, and saving enough for a rainy day, then you might want to consider buying the following companies in which Buffett's Berkshire holds a stake.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
