|
26.07.2023 14:00:00
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
An investing budget of $300 may not sound like an amount associated with Warren Buffett-type investing. After all, $300 buys less than one B share of Berkshire Hathaway stock.Nonetheless, smaller-budget investors can still buy shares in most of the components that make up Berkshire's portfolio. Several stocks Buffett owns, such as Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND), Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), and Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), hold the potential for significant growth over time.One might assume that Home Depot and Lowe's dominate home improvement, but Floor & Decor has shown that enterprises can carve out a niche. Floor & Decor has accomplished that by offering a wider variety of hard flooring, decoratives, and fixtures. Additionally, it has formed the supplier relationships needed to provide product while reducing costs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!