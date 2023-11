The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

At the helm of Berkshire Hathaway, Chairman Warren Buffett is known for his long track record of success. He and his team have generated a compounded annual gain of more than 19% over 57 years, well outperforming the S&P 500.The index has delivered a compounded increase of 9.9% over that same time period. So that's why investors everywhere look to Buffett for advice.Following the billionaire's every step may not be the best option because each of us has a unique set of investment goals and an investment style that suits our comfort with risk. And we may have a particular interest in a field that doesn't show up in Buffett's portfolio -- for example, biotech. All of that aside, though, certain Buffett favorites fit well in any portfolio -- and could boost your returns over time as they've done for the famous investor.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel