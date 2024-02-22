|
22.02.2024 13:10:00
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
There are easier routes to following Warren Buffett's wisdom than mirroring Berkshire Hathaway's equity positions. Warren Buffett would be the first one to tell you to put most of your money into an index fund that mirrors the S&P 500, and Berkshire Hathaway has money in those, too. Or you could buy shares of Berkshire Hathaway.Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company, and it has a different mandate than the typical individual investor. Its positions won't always be the best moves for you. However, it's still a great place to get investing inspiration. If you have $300 to invest after saving for an emergency and paying off debt, you might want to consider some of Buffett's picks. Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and American Express (NYSE: AXP) are three great choices.Nu is an all-digital bank based in Brazil but also serving Mexico and Colombia. It consistently reports incredible growth, with higher revenue, new customers, and increasing profit. It added 5.4 million customers in the 2023 third quarter to reach a total of 89.1 million. It now has more than half of the adult population in Brazil as customers, becoming the fifth-largest bank by customer count. It's making inroads in its other markets, where it still has a small fraction of the opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
