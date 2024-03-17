|
17.03.2024 14:10:00
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
As usual, Warren Buffett's holding company Berkshire Hathaway is beating the market so far in 2024. Berkshire Hathaway owns a portfolio of about 50 stocks, in addition to several whole companies. Investors looking to beat the market can get great ideas from following Buffett's picks and listening to his many nuggets of wisdom. If you have $300 to invest after paying off debts and saving for an emergency fund, Visa (NYSE: V), Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), and Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) are excellent Buffett stocks to buy right now.Visa has carved out a wide niche in credit card processing with one of Buffett's favorite features: a long-term competitive advantage. It's the largest credit card processing network in the world, with more than $15 trillion in trailing 12-month transaction volume and more than 4.3 billion cards worldwide.Equally importantly, it hasn't stopped upgrading for a moment. Although it has a wide economic moat right now, it's not without competition that could easily replace it if it slacks off. Chief Executive Officer Ryan McInerney came onto the job last year, but he's a Visa veteran continuing the company's strategy of forging strong relationships with partner institutions and developing new technology to stay on top of its game.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
