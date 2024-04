The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Warren Buffett became one of the world's best-known investors through his long track record of consistency. Since 1965, his portfolio has earned an average yearly gain of 20%, approximately double that of the S&P 500.However, with Buffett now in his 90s, many investment decisions are in the hands of his lieutenants, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler. This has changed the philosophy of Berkshire Hathaway a bit, and to that end, it incorporates more growth stocks.Consequently, investors -- even with a modest budget of $300 -- can find some intriguing growth stocks in the Berkshire portfolio that could deliver market-beating returns over time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel