|
14.07.2024 13:15:00
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now
Warren Buffett has built an impressive investment track record over the decades, first running an investment partnership before transforming Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) from a sleepy textile company into a conglomerate with a wide range of investments and subsidiaries.Buffett has become a multibillionaire, but you can start small. You may not generate the same wealth, but you can increase your net worth over time.You can track Berkshire Hathaway's equity holdings through public filings and follow that up with your own research. Two Berkshire holdings, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Moody's (NYSE: MCO), still offer investors nice return potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
