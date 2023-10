The Best Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy With Huge Passive Income Potential

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is widely regarded as the greatest investor of all time.The conglomerate he leads has trounced the broader market over its history, helped by his stock-picking acumen. Over his career, he's shown a clear preference for dividend stocks, which have paid off handsomely thanks to his buy-and-hold approach. If you're looking to follow Buffett's lead and make investments with huge passive income potential, keep reading to see two dividend stocks worth buying today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel