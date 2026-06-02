Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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02.06.2026 04:00:00
The Best Way to Invest in the SpaceX IPO Is Hiding in Plain Sight
In anticipation of its initial public offering (IPO) on June 12, SpaceX filed its initial registration statement (Form S-1) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20. The report gave investors never-before-seen access to SpaceX's inner workings, including its long-term growth plans, customer base, and more.SpaceX plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq and Nasdaq Texas under the ticker symbol SPCX. But there are ways to gain exposure to SpaceX besides buying the stock directly.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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